Library book group to read, ‘My Sister the Serial Killer’ in October

Public invited to take part in discussion Oct. 20

– On Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6-7 p.m., in the Paso Robles Library Conference Room, the public is invited to participate in a discussion of My Sister the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite.

About the book

A short, dark, funny hand grenade of a novel, My Sister the Serial Killer is about a Nigerian woman whose younger sister has a very inconvenient habit of killing her boyfriends.

The title is available in various formats in the catalog. Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant. The activity is designed for ages 16 and up.

