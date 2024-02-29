Library book group to read, ‘Nettle & Bone’

Discussion scheduled for Wednesday, March 20

– The Paso Robles Library Book Group is set to delve into the pages of “Nettle & Bone” by T. Kingfisher this March. The discussion is scheduled for Wednesday, Mar. 20, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room.

The dark fairy tale unfolds the narrative of Marra, a reserved princess on a mission to rescue her sister from the clutches of an abusive royal husband. Realizing the gravity of the situation, Marra takes matters into her own hands, embarking on a quest involving three seemingly impossible tasks. Success in these challenges promises her the tools needed to confront the oppressor. However, as typical in tales of perseverance, these tasks are merely the start of Marra’s peculiar and enchanting journey to liberate her sister and challenge the established throne.

Interested participants are encouraged to register for the Book Group, with the registration period currently open. The title “Nettle & Bone” is available in the library catalog. To secure a spot for the discussion, registration is required for each participant.

