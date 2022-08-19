Paso Robles News|Friday, August 19, 2022
Library book group to read, ‘Sea of Tranquility’ in September 

Posted: 6:00 am, August 19, 2022 by News Staff

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel.Novel by Emily St. John Mandel explores art, love, plague, time travel, and metaphysics

– On Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6-7 p.m., the public is invited to meet at the Paso Robles Library conference room to discuss Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel.

Best-selling author Mandel returns with a novel of art, time travel, love, and plague that takes the reader from Vancouver Island in 1912 to a dark colony on the moon five hundred years later, unfurling a story of humanity across centuries and space.

Registration is required for each participant. This title is available in various formats through the catalog. The activity is designed for ages 16 and up.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

