Library book group to read ‘The Snow Child’

Close out 2022 with a magical debut novel from author Eowyn Ivey

– December’s selected title for the Paso Robles Library Book Group is Eowyn Ivey’s The Snow Child, which will be discussed on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 6-7 p.m., in the library conference room. New participants are encouraged to attend.

About the book

In this magical debut, a couple’s lives are changed forever by the arrival of a little girl, wild and secretive, on their snowy doorstep. As they struggle to understand this child who could have stepped from the pages of a fairy tale, they come to love her as their own daughter. But things are rarely as they appear and what they eventually learn about her will transform all of them.

This title is available in various formats through the catalog. Registration is required for each participant. Group registrations cannot be processed. Activity is designed for ages 16 and up.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

