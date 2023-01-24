Library book group’s February title is, ‘The Underground Railroad’

Book is a chronicle of a young slave’s adventures as she makes a desperate bid for freedom

– On Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 6-7 p.m. in the Paso Robles Library Conference Room, the public is invited to meet and discuss Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad,” a chronicle of a young slave’s adventures as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South.

As Whitehead re-creates the terrors of the antebellum era, he weaves in the saga of this nation. The Underground Railroad is both the gripping tale of one woman’s will to escape the horrors of bondage—and a powerful meditation on the history we all share.

This title is available in various formats through the catalog. Registration is required for each participant. Group registrations cannot be processed. This activity is designed for ages 16 and up.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

