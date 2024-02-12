Library celebrates No One Eats Alone Day with movie, ice cream social

Complimentary movie, snacks provided for all who attend

– In observance of National No One Eats Alone Day, the Paso Robles City Library has organized a family-friendly event featuring a movie screening and an ice cream social on Feb. 16 and 17.

On Friday, Feb. 16, the library will present “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” an animated movie based on the book, in the library conference room from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The screening is open to all, with complimentary snacks provided, and no registration is necessary.

Continuing the celebration on Saturday, Feb. 17, the library will host a free ice cream social from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., or until supplies last. The event is open to the public, and no registration is required.

National No One Eats Alone Day is an initiative launched by the non-profit organization Beyond Differences. The overarching goal of the day is to combat social isolation by encouraging young individuals to sit with peers outside their regular social circles, fostering a culture of inclusivity.

