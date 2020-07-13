Library Cookbook Club to discuss Keto diet recipes in August 

Paso Robles News|Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Posted: 10:59 am, July 13, 2020 by News Staff

–Keto Simple by Martina Slajerova is the Passion for Paso Cookbook Club’s featured cookbook in August. To participate, simply access the cookbook from the Library’s free downloadable hoopla Digital collection, choose a recipe to make, then join the Zoom meet up on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 7-8 p.m. to discuss the book and recipes! Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant. This class is for ages 16+.

The latest trend in eating plans is the Keto Diet, a low-carb, high-fat diet that causes the body to maintain a metabolic state called ketosis in which fat is burned for energy. According to Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, “Unlike other Keto diet cookbooks, Slajerova’s book emphasizes easy preparation and techniques using limited numbers of ingredients to get food on the table quickly and efficiently. Whether you are looking for a quick recipe to throw in your office lunchbox or how to build out of leftovers and simple base recipes into tomorrow’s menu Keto Simple has you covered.”

At this time, the library is open Monday-Friday, 9-10 for vulnerable populations, 10-7 for the general public and Saturday, 9-10 for vulnerable populations, 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at 805-237-3870 or visit www.prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.



