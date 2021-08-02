Library craft classes to continue in new, face-to-face format

Macramé ‘tree of life’ is September’s craft

– The Paso Robles Library’s popular adult crafting class series will undergo changes this fall. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 23, between 6-7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, pick up a macramé “tree of life” craft kit and receive live instruction on the knots and other techniques needed to complete the craft. Then on Thursday, Oct. 28, the projects can be shared and next month’s craft kit can be picked up.

Beginning and intermediate crafters will enjoy the challenge of creating the macramé tree to display or give as a gift. Using simple supplies including a metal ring and macrame cord, celebrate this month’s theme of family with a lovely wall hanging similar to the one depicted.

Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant ages 16+.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for unvaccinated individuals. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library

