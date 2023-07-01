Library displaying the art of David Butz’s this month

Exhibit in July will consist of about 15 framed pieces, mostly etchings, and other prints

– Capturing the beauty of nature, from its “raucous spectacle to its soft quiet moments,” artist David Butz explores the parks and wilderness areas of the western United States, searching for breathtaking subjects to translate into prints and paintings.

Adept at expressing effects of light and water, Butz says he hopes to provoke the same emotions for the viewer that he feels when witnessing a scene. He explores printmaking processes, pushing limits and trying new techniques, including intaglio printmaking. His exhibit at the Paso Robles City Library in July will consist of about 15 framed pieces, mostly etchings, and other prints.

The library seeks to encourage the artistic and cultural interests of the community by providing space in the library to display visual and other work. To be considered for display in 2023:

• Review the guidelines for selection of art displays

• Submit an application (generally accepted July-August for the following year).

• Email sample photographs or other representations of the work to Don Rader, drader@prcity.com

The library Board of Trustees is responsible for selecting and scheduling displays. Typically, the board will review in the fall and schedule displays for the following year. The duration of the displays is usually one month. For more information about displays in the library, contact Don Rader, (805) 237-3870 or email drader@prcity.com.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the Library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

