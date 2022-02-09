Library displaying late 19th century local portraits this month

Paso Robles City Library presents a, ‘Photographic Look into Our Past’

– This month, the Paso Robles City Library will have on display a curated sampling of the Paso Robles Historical Society’s large collection of the late 19th-century photographer, Richard J. Arnold.

While operating a studio in San Luis Obispo during 1886-1892, R.J. Arnold made a significant contribution to early California photography when he chose not to limit his subjects to paying clients but to photograph all walks of Central Coast life.

Produced from glass plate photographic negatives over 125 years old, these extraordinary, framed prints offer a glimpse of what life was like in this area through the haunting images of the men, women, and children who came before us.

The Historical Society’s display in the library will be available for viewing the month of February. For more information about art displays in the library, visit prcity.com or call Don Rader, at (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related