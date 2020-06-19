Library encourages cooking enthusiasts to join the Cookbook Club

–The Paso Robles City Library reminds cooks and cookbook enthusiasts to register for the popular Passion for Paso lecture series’ new Cookbook Club!

Using your Paso Robles Library card, simply download Magnolia Table by the popular HGTV star Joanna Gaines from the library’s free, downloadable hoopla collection and choose a recipe to make. Then, during the Zoom meet up on Wednesday, June 24 at 7 p.m., the group will discuss the book and the successes (or challenges) with the recipes tried.

For those without a current library account wishing to participate, eCards are available (for ages 13 and up) through the Black Gold Cooperative Library System. Visit https://www.blackgold.org for eCard information and registration.

Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant. Visit http://www.prcity.com/246/Classes-Events to sign up. This class is for ages 16+.

Library staff is on hand to answer account and reference inquiries Monday-Saturday at (805) 237-3870 or email Library@prcity.com. Beginning June 22, Curbside delivery will be expanded to Monday-Friday, 10-7, and Saturday, 10-4.

