Library exhibit features 19th century Central Coast portraits

Display offers a photographic look into the past

– The Paso Robles City Library will have on display a curated sampling of the Paso Robles Historical Society’s large collection of the works of late 19th-century photographer, Richard J. Arnold, this September.

While operating a studio in San Luis Obispo from 1886-1892, R.J. Arnold made a significant contribution to early California photography when he chose not to limit his subjects to paying clients but to photograph all walks of Central Coast life. Produced from glass plate photographic negatives over 125 years old, these framed prints offer a glimpse of what life was like in this area through images of the men, women, and children who came before.

The Historical Society’s display in the library will be available for viewing in the month of September. For more information about art displays in the library, visit prcity.com or call Don Rader at (805) 237-3870.

