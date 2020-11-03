Library exploring traditional Christmas and Hanukkah fare

–The Paso Robles City Library invites the public to get in the holiday spirit by trying out a new recipe or two to celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah. Betty Crocker Christmas Cookbook is a classic with everything from appetizers to desserts that will tempt even the most Scrooge-like of holiday guests. Modern Jewish Cooking is a fresh take on traditional Jewish fare with recipes recommended for a Hanukkah feast.

To join the fun, access the cookbooks from the library’s Hoopla Digital collection, try a recipe or two, then attend the Zoom meetup on Thursday, Dec. 3, 7-8 p.m., to share the successes (or challenges) with the recipes tried.

“This month’s Cookbook Club is sure to get all of us in the holiday spirit!” says Karen Christiansen, Adult Services Librarian.

Space is limited. Registration is required for all participants to receive the ZOOM meetup information. For ages 16+.

At this time, the library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday- Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

