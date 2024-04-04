Library foundation hosting movie fundraiser at Park Cinemas

– The Paso Robles Library Foundation is organizing a movie fundraiser scheduled for Apr. 6 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Park Cinemas in Paso Robles.

The event will feature a family-friendly screening of “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse” (2018, rated PG). Tickets priced at $10 will be available for purchase at the box office. Concessions will also be available for attendees.

Doors are set to open at 1 p.m.

All proceeds generated from the fundraiser will go towards supporting the Paso Robles City Library.

Click here for tickets.

