Posted: 6:14 am, April 4, 2024 by News Staff

Library Foundation hosting movie fundraiser at Park Cinemas

– The Paso Robles Library Foundation is organizing a movie fundraiser scheduled for Apr. 6 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Park Cinemas in Paso Robles.

The event will feature a family-friendly screening of “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse” (2018, rated PG). Tickets priced at $10 will be available for purchase at the box office. Concessions will also be available for attendees.

Doors are set to open at 1 p.m.

All proceeds generated from the fundraiser will go towards supporting the Paso Robles City Library.

Click here for tickets.

 

Comments

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.