Library giving away paper poppies to honor veterans 

Posted: 6:17 am, May 13, 2024 by News Staff

– For the month of May, leading up to National Poppy Day (the Friday before Memorial Day), the Paso Robles City Library will have poppies available across from the circulation desk for anyone to take and wear in honor of a veteran.

The poppies are supplied courtesy of the American Legion Auxiliary. The organization has been distributing poppies since 1924.

The poppies are meant to, “honor the fallen and support the living who have worn our nation’s uniform.”

