Library hosting, ‘Book Publishing 1-2-3’ workshop March 22 

– The Paso Robles City Library will be hosting an event for aspiring writers and book enthusiasts titled “Book Publishing 1-2-3” on Wednesday, March 22 from 5:30-7:00 pm in the Library Conference Room.

The event, led by full-time editor and presenter Laurie Gibson, will provide attendees with both a big-picture and microscopic look into the world of writing and books. Participants will have the opportunity to expand their horizons and develop more compelling writing for their future projects.

Space for the event is limited, and registration is required for each participant with a Paso Robles City Library card. Group reservations cannot be processed, and the event is open to ages 16 and above.

“We are thrilled to have Laurie Gibson lead this event and share her expertise with our community,” said Library Director Karen Christiansen. “This is an incredible opportunity for those interested in writing and book publishing to gain valuable insights and take their skills to the next level.”

For more information and to register for the event, interested individuals can visit the Paso Robles City Library website or call (805) 237-3870.

