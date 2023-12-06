Library hosting dot painted birdhouse crafting event for adults

Event includes all instruction and necessary supplies

– The Paso Robles City Library invites individuals aged 16 and above to participate in the Crafting with Adults monthly craft series. The upcoming session will focus on crafting dot painted birdhouses, providing crafters with instruction and necessary supplies.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 06, from 12 to 4 p.m., and will take place in the Paso Robles City Library Conference Room.

Registration is mandatory for each participant and can be completed starting on Dec. 8, at 8 a.m. Those interested can contact Karen Christiansen at (805) 237-3870 or kchristiansen@prcity.com for more information.

