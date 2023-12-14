Library hosting home buying workshop Jan. 10

Four local real estate experts are featured panelists

– The Paso Robles City Library is hosting Home Buying 101, a workshop featuring four local real estate experts as featured panelists. The workshop will walk interested home buyers through the entire process of buying a home – from qualifying for a home loan, to finding and making an offer on a house, to closing escrow, and finally securing insurance for the new home.

The Home Buying 101 panelists will feature Real Estate Broker and Owner of KD Capital Mortgage Kim Rivas, Century 21 Realtor Michael Rowan, Escrow Officer and Placer Title Company Branch Manager Christine Kelley, and Farmer’s Insurance Agent Gregory Byrne.

“If you have always dreamed of owning your own home, the Paso Robles City Library is pleased to present a workshop that will teach you everything you need to know to make your dream a reality!” said event organizer and Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen.

The workshop will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Paso Robles Library Conference. Registration is required to attend this free event: www.prcity.com/246/Classes-Events.

