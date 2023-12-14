Paso Robles News|Thursday, December 14, 2023
You are here: Home » Community » Library hosting home buying workshop Jan. 10
  • Follow Us!

Library hosting home buying workshop Jan. 10 

Posted: 6:20 am, December 14, 2023 by News Staff

home buyingFour local real estate experts are featured panelists

– The Paso Robles City Library is hosting Home Buying 101, a workshop featuring four local real estate experts as featured panelists. The workshop will walk interested home buyers through the entire process of buying a home – from qualifying for a home loan, to finding and making an offer on a house, to closing escrow, and finally securing insurance for the new home.

The Home Buying 101 panelists will feature Real Estate Broker and Owner of KD Capital Mortgage Kim Rivas, Century 21 Realtor Michael Rowan, Escrow Officer and Placer Title Company Branch Manager Christine Kelley, and Farmer’s Insurance Agent Gregory Byrne.

“If you have always dreamed of owning your own home, the Paso Robles City Library is pleased to present a workshop that will teach you everything you need to know to make your dream a reality!” said event organizer and Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen.

The workshop will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Paso Robles Library Conference. Registration is required to attend this free event: www.prcity.com/246/Classes-Events.

 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.