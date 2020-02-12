Paso Robles News|Wednesday, February 12, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Library hosting meeting on how to prepare for a power outage
  • Follow Us!

Library hosting meeting on how to prepare for a power outage 

Posted: 5:23 am, February 12, 2020 by News Staff

library paso robles

–On Thursday, March 5, from 6-7 p.m., the Paso Robles City Library invites the public to attend an informative presentation about possible power outages in the area. Members of the Paso Robles Emergency Services Department will provide information about what to do before, during, and after a power outage, from preparation to experiencing the outage, to what to do after the outage to get back on track. Topics such as emergency supply kits, information about generators, power needs for people with medical conditions, and essentials such as food and vehicles will be covered.

“This timely and practical information is a must for everyone. Your quality of life can be affected by the planning choices you make today,” remarked Karen Christiansen, Adult Services Librarian. Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit www.prcity.com/library to sign up. Family groups are welcome to attend; please register each family member individually.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,816 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.