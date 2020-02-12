Library hosting meeting on how to prepare for a power outage

–On Thursday, March 5, from 6-7 p.m., the Paso Robles City Library invites the public to attend an informative presentation about possible power outages in the area. Members of the Paso Robles Emergency Services Department will provide information about what to do before, during, and after a power outage, from preparation to experiencing the outage, to what to do after the outage to get back on track. Topics such as emergency supply kits, information about generators, power needs for people with medical conditions, and essentials such as food and vehicles will be covered.

“This timely and practical information is a must for everyone. Your quality of life can be affected by the planning choices you make today,” remarked Karen Christiansen, Adult Services Librarian. Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit www.prcity.com/library to sign up. Family groups are welcome to attend; please register each family member individually.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street.

