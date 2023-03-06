Library hosting Pakistani tile-inspired felt coaster crafting event

Deadline to register for the class is Friday, March 17

– The Paso Robles City Library is offering an adult craft class to create a set of felt coasters based on traditional Pakistani tile designs.

Pakistan is known for its beautiful ceramic tiles with geometric motifs. This month’s craft class applies similar designs to felt applique coasters.

The craft class is a perfect opportunity for beginning and intermediate crafters to learn design, sewing, and embroidery techniques. Light refreshments will be provided at the Materials Pick-Up Party.

The Materials Pick-Up Party will be held on Wednesday, April 5, from 6-7 pm in the Library Conference Room. The deadline to register for the class is Friday, March 17. Space is limited and registration with a Paso Robles City Library card is required for each participant. Group reservations cannot be processed.

This craft class is open to ages 16+. For more information and to register for the event, interested individuals can visit the Paso Robles City Library website or call (805) 237-3870.

Share To Social Media