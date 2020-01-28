Library hosting presentation about credit reports as part of Financial Literacy series

–On Thursday, Feb. 6 from 6-7 p.m., attend an informative presentation by Marlon Pearson, a local software engineer working for the credit industry, about your personal credit report and credit scores. The presentation is called, “Everything you always wanted to know about your credit report (but were afraid to ask).”

Learn what goes into calculating a score and what makes it into a report. Learn how to get a free report, as well as what to do if the report has errors. “Your credit report can affect your whole financial picture; it can affect your ability to qualify for a loan and what your interest rate will be, if you will qualify to purchase a home or even a car. It is so important to know how to access this information,” said Karen Christiansen, Adult Services Librarian. For more information, contact Christiansen at (805) 237-3870.

Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit www.prcity.com/246/classed-events to sign up.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10-8, and Saturday 10-5. For more information on library programs and events, call (805) 237-3870 or visit www.prcity.com/library.

