Library hosting special story time with Santa

– The Paso Robles Library announces a special event, “Story Time with Santa,” scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. The gathering will take place in the Library Conference Room.

Children of all ages are invited to join Santa for an engaging story session accompanied by milk and cookies. Santa will read a story, creating a festive atmosphere for the attendees. After the story time, participants will have the opportunity to capture a moment with Santa Claus through photographs.

The event is open to the public.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

