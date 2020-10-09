Library invites public to join discussion on film ‘Abe’

–On Thursday, Nov. 12, from 7-8 p.m., the public is invited to discuss Abe, a film about 12-year-old Abe (portrayed by Noah Schnapp) who loves food and loves to cook. But with Palestinian heritage on one side of the family and Jewish heritage on the other, family meals mostly descend into arguments and bitter feelings on both sides. When Abe discovers fusion cooking, he thinks he’s found a way to finally bring the family together. However, when he ditches the day camp he’s supposed to attend to train with a popular Brooklyn chef (Seu Jorge), it looks like his dream could be in danger.

“It is great that the library is able to offer opportunities for community members to connect remotely, and this new film series allows binge-watchers to view something new, then meet up with others to discuss what they are watching,” said Karen Christiansen, Adult Services Librarian.

To participate in the class, access the film from the Library’s Hoopla Digital collection, watch the film, then attend the Zoom meet up to discuss it. Space is limited. Registration is required for all participants to receive the Zoom meet up information. For ages 16+.

At this time, the Library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday- Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library for updates.

