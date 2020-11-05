Library invites public to join in film discussion of ‘Christmas Crime Story’

–On Thursday, Dec. 10, from 7-8 p.m., the public is invited to discuss Christmas Crime Story, a quirky holiday romp that is much more “Die Hard,” than “Jingle All the Way,” according to the library.

A botched Christmas Eve robbery leads down a destructive path for a police officer reconnecting with his estranged mother, a coming-apart-at-the-seams amateur photographer, his vindictive and murderous fiancée, her secret lover, and a strung-out mall Santa, as they all converge in one explosive and deadly night. (This film is rated R.)

To participate in the class, access the film from the Library’s hoopla Digital collection, watch the film, then attend the Zoom meetup to discuss it. Space is limited. Registration is required for all participants to receive the Zoom meetup information.

At this time, the Library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday- Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

Share this post!

email

Related