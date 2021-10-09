Library invites public to participate in developing its future

Virtual public meeting next step in strategic planning process

– The Paso Robles City Library, together with the Centre for Organizational Effectiveness, invites the public to participate in the library’s next phase of the strategic planning process—a virtual public workshop planned for Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 6-7 p.m. on Zoom. Zoom login information is available at prcity.com/library.

Leading up to the workshop, a library services survey is available in both electronic and hard copy formats. Library users and non-library users, alike, are encouraged to answer the questions designed to gather such information as residents’ preferred sources of information; space use habits; and near-future goals to determine how the library might help to meet those goals. The survey is available until Nov. 1.

“One of the strengths of a public library is its responsiveness to evolving community needs,” said City Librarian Angelica Fortin, “Our community’s feedback is key in helping us design a future for the Paso Robles City Library that includes supportive collections, programs, and resources.”

For more information about the library strategic planning process, click here or call the library, (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

