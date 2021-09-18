Library invites public to participate in developing its future

Community-wide survey first step in strategic planning process

–The Paso Robles City Library, together with the Centre for Organizational Effectiveness, invites the public to participate in the library’s strategic planning process to identify and address the community’s current and future information needs.

The first phase of community outreach is a survey that will be available in both electronic and hard copy formats. Library users and non-library users alike are encouraged to answer the questions designed to gather such information as residents’ preferred sources of information; space use habits; and near-future goals to determine how the library might help to meet those goals.

The second phase of community outreach will be a virtual public meeting, planned for Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 6-7 p.m. on Zoom. “One of the strengths of a public library is its responsiveness to evolving community needs,” says City Librarian Angelica Fortin, “Our community’s feedback is key in helping us design a future for the Paso Robles City Library that includes supportive collections, programs, and resources.”

Click here or visit prcity.com/library to access the electronic survey and for Zoom link information. Paper surveys are available in the library. Surveys are to be submitted by Nov. 1, 2021.

On Friday, Sept. 24, the library will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. so that library staff can participate in the planning process. The library will reopen to the public at 1 p.m.. For more information about the library strategic planning process, click here or call the library at (805) 237-3870.

The Library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related