Library is open for ‘grab-and-go’ services

–The Paso Robles Library is open for grab-and-go service. Library staff is following strict guidelines to ensure safety by sanitizing work stations and common areas. All items in the library have been quarantined a minimum of four days (96 hours) before being checked in, shelved or delivered to patrons.

Face coverings are required and patrons are asked to maintain physical distancing while in the library. Visits are limited to 20 minutes, once per day. Library users are encouraged to browse collections online in advance for materials they wish to take home. Furnishings are unavailable for in-library reading or study and newspapers are unavailable for in-library usage.

Curbside service is available during open hours for those preferring to place holds and pick up their items in the parking lot. All events and classes will continue to take place online.

The Friends of the Library Gift Shop will remain closed until further notice. Donations cannot be accepted at this time.

Note from the library: Given the nature of a shared library collection and the limited knowledge of the coronavirus, we are not able to guarantee the safety of shared library materials.

