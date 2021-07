Library looking for used book donations

Drive through and drop off books July 10 and 24

-The Paso Robles Library is inviting the public to donate their used books at two upcoming drop-off days, Saturday, July 10 and again Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. – Noon.

To donate, drive up and drop off used books in the in the Paso Robles City Library parking lot, under the big oak tree. The library asks that books not be moldy or damaged.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email