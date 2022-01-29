Library now offering additional internet ‘hot spots’ 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, January 29, 2022
Posted: 5:59 am, January 29, 2022 by News Staff

library hot spotMobile units available for off-site access

– The Paso Robles City Library has acquired 22 additional Hot Spots for public check-out. This brings the library’s fleet of hot spots for check out to a total of 42. Hot spots are mobile units that can provide off-site Internet access for up to ten devices. They can be reserved through the Black Gold catalog with a valid, full-access Paso Robles City Library card for a 7-day period.

“The Paso Robles City Library is committed to bridging the digital divide,” says City Librarian Angelica Fortin, “With support from the State Library, we can expand our popular Hot Spot program to ensure that access to high-speed internet is not a barrier for students doing homework, job seekers applying for work, or those simply seeking to remain informed.”

These resources were supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act, administered in California by the State Librarian. For more information about hot spots, call the library at (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

