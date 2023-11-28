Library now offering mobile services

New services offered thanks to recent hire of Outreach Services Librarian Taylor Worsham

– The Paso Robles City Library is now offering mobile library services thanks to the recent hire of Outreach Services Librarian Taylor Worsham.

The new Outreach Services Librarian position, a first for the Paso Robles City Library, will provide an opportunity for the library to reach out to the community and bring services beyond the downtown location, to residents, schools, and groups in all areas of the city.

New outreach services will include:

Setting up pop-up libraries that would allow community members to sign up for a library card and/or check out library materials at convenient locations like parks, community centers, laundromats, etc.

Sharing and delivering resources and materials with community organizations like schools and senior centers

Delivering books to homebound residents of Paso Robles

Hosting library events at various locations around the city

Partnering with local organizations that support literacy, learning, community engagement, and enrichment

“I am incredibly excited to share opportunities for connection, learning, and growth with my new community in Paso Robles,” Worsham said.

Worsham started in the new position in early October, joining the Paso Robles City Library from the Gunnison County Library District in Western Colorado. She is a recent graduate of Emporia State University’s School of Library and Information Management, earning her master’s in library science with an emphasis in outreach and community engagement.

Additionally, she has more than five years of experience working as the engagement coordinator for the public libraries of Gunnison and Crested Butte, Colorado.

