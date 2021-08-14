Paso Robles News|Saturday, August 14, 2021
Library offering citizenship information workshops 

Posted: 5:00 am, August 14, 2021 by News Staff

paso robles library

English and Spanish language workshops offered Sept. 25

–On Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon (English language); and from 2-4 p.m. (Spanish language), representatives from the U.S. Citizenship and Information Services (USCIS) will be on-hand to discuss the naturalization process, step-by-step, and to provide information about eligibility and residency requirements, application forms, fees, the background security check and processing times.

Participants will also see sample questions from the naturalization test and receive an overview of U.S. history and civic principles. Free educational materials will be given out while supplies last. Space is limited. Registration is required for all who attend. For ages 16+.

