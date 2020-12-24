Library offering embroidery craft for adults in January

–In keeping with our January theme of friendship, the Paso Robles Library’s embroidery craft project for January, “If friends were flowers, I’d pick you,” would make a lovely gift for your BFF.

Using simple techniques such as the backstitch and satin stitch, you will create a colorful embroidery piece that can tell your friend how much they mean to you.

The class is happening on Jan. 28 from 7-8 p.m. on Zoom. Space is limited. The deadline to register is Jan. 16. Registration is required for each participant to receive craft kits and information about the Zoom meetup. For ages 16+. To register click here.

Share this post!

email

Related