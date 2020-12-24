Paso Robles News|Thursday, December 24, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Library offering embroidery craft for adults in January
  • Follow Us!

Library offering embroidery craft for adults in January 

Posted: 5:55 am, December 24, 2020 by News Staff

–In keeping with our January theme of friendship, the Paso Robles Library’s embroidery craft project for January, “If friends were flowers, I’d pick you,” would make a lovely gift for your BFF.

Using simple techniques such as the backstitch and satin stitch, you will create a colorful embroidery piece that can tell your friend how much they mean to you.

The class is happening on Jan. 28 from 7-8 p.m. on Zoom. Space is limited. The deadline to register is Jan. 16. Registration is required for each participant to receive craft kits and information about the Zoom meetup. For ages 16+. To register click here.



Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.