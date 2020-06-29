Library offering God’s Eye mandala craft class

Traditional spiritual objects offer path to meditation and healing

–June 23, 2020 The Paso Robles City Library invites the public, ages 16 and up, to create a colorful God’s Eye Mandala, using simple wrapping techniques.

Registration is required for all participants before July 10. Kits will be available for pick up July 6-11, along with instructions and video links. Join the Zoom meet up on Saturday, July 25, 10:30-12:30 to share creations!

Both God’s eyes and mandalas are traditional spiritual objects used for meditative and healing purposes. It is said that God’s eyes bring knowledge and understanding in a world of uncertainty. The project is based on a design from Crochet Lovers on YouTube. “I just love this God’s Eye Mandala, and I can’t wait to see all your creations at our meetup!” said Karen Christiansen, Adult Services Librarian. All supplies and instruction are included. For more information, contact Karen at 805-237-3870.

At this time, the library remains closed but staff is on-site to answer account and reference inquiries Monday-Friday, 10-7, and Saturday, 10-4 at 805-237-3870 or email Library@prcity.com. Curbside delivery is also available.

