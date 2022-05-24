Library offering in-person story times once again

Children’s activities offered at the Paso Robles Library

– The Paso Robles Library is once again offering in-person storytimes for children of all ages.

See the list below:

Mondays: Animal Tales & Craft with Miss Frances, 2:30 p.m. – Library Story Room

Miss Frances is back with a story and craft activity for the grade-school group. Craft kits are available for pick up at the library the Monday before (while supplies last). Craft along with her on Wednesdays.

Tuesdays: Try It Tuesday! kits available for pick-up to make at home

Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Craft activity kit available for pick up starting Wednesdays.

Fridays: Toddler Story Time & Craft with Miss Cappy, 10 a.m., – Library Story Room

For more information, visit the Paso Robles library’s event calendar.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

