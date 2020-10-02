Library offering live, online assistance for job seekers, veterans, and their families

–The Paso Robles City Library has announced the addition of two new online products, JobNow and VetNow, designed to help library patrons learn new skills, prepare for certification testing, create more impactful resumés, improve interviewing techniques, and search for jobs. The Brainfuse products, JobNow and VetNow, offer learning, career, and veteran support tools, such as resume and writing labs and an extensive list of resources, in addition to in-person support, such as live job coaching, live veteran benefits eligibility, and live tutoring. JobNow and VetNow will be part of the library’s toolkit in support of economic recovery for the next two years.

The statewide subscription is being paid with emergency federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds earmarked for California’s 1,120 libraries.

According to State Librarian of California Greg Lucas, “Libraries are centers for resilience and recovery in every California community. As more Californians turn to libraries for help – as they always do during economic downturns – libraries can now offer even more tools to empower and strengthen Californians.”

JobNow and VetNow can be accessed from the library’s eLibrary. For more information about adult programming, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, kchristiansen@prcity.com or (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the Library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday- Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library for updates.

