Library offering macramé plant holder craft class in March

–On Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 7-8 p.m., learn a new skill or improve your crafting abilities with the Paso Robles City Library’s online craft series. In keeping with March’s theme of “Happy out,” this month’s craft is an attractive macramé plant holder. Not a plant person? Insert a pot in the macramé holder and use it for a small catch-all! This project utilizes lark’s head, square, wrapping, and double half hitch knots. This craft will appeal to intermediate crafters, but beginners who don’t mind a challenge will also enjoy creating this appealing plant holder.

Space is limited. Registration is required for all participants to receive the Zoom meetup information. For ages 16+.

For more information about adult programming, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, kchristiansen@prcity.com or (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the Library is open for grab-and-go service Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public, and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

