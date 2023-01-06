Library offering new service for homebound patrons

New service utilizes postal service delivery

– The Paso Robles City Library this week announced a new service intended for those unable to leave home to visit the library due to a temporary or permanent health condition.

Library by Mail service will enable homebound city residents with 93446 or 93447 zip codes and

valid Paso Robles City Library cards to borrow print books, books on CD, and DVDs at their

homes via U.S. Mail. Funded through the Paso Robles Library Foundation, the service will be free

of charge for registered participants.

Participants will receive one mailing bag of items at a time. The number of items included may vary

based on the size and format of the titles selected. To return items, patrons simply reverse the

mailing card on the outside of the bag so the Paso Robles City Library’s address and return postage

are displayed. Items should be returned in a single shipment. Once returned items are received,

library staff will refill the mailing bag with new items for shipment.

The Paso Robles Library Foundation is a non-profit organization that serves to engage the community in supporting the library through financial donations and volunteer service. Revenues generated through the foundation go toward enhanced library programs and materials, technology, and special projects. For more information on the foundation, visit prlibraryfoundation.com.

For more information on Library by Mail, visit prcity.com/library or contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen at kchristiansen@prcity.com or (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Click here to view a brochure about the program.

