Library offering virtual paint party for kids ages seven and up

Join Miss Melissa on Thursday, July 22 at 11 a.m. on Zoom

–Register now to reserve a seat in a virtual paint party designed for kids. Once registered, stop by the library to pick up your painting kit, containing everything you will need to join Miss Melissa on Thursday, July 22 at 11 a.m. on Zoom. This virtual paint party will walk participants through painting a starry night scene. While all ages are welcome, this project is best suited to children ages seven and up.

The Paso Robles City Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program, “Color Your World,” is brought to you by the Paso Robles Library Foundation. For more information, contact Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey at (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the library is open with limited seating Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside service is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

