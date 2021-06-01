Library offering virtual paint party for teens

Join Miss Melissa on Thursday, July 8 at 11 a.m. on Zoom

–Register today to reserve a seat in the Paso Robles Library’s virtual paint party just for teens! Once registered, stop by the library to pick up a painting kit containing everything needed to join Miss Melissa on Thursday, July 8 at 11 a.m. on Zoom.

This virtual paint party will walk participants through painting an evening desert scene. Prefer the mountains? Maybe a redwood forest? No problem! This project can be customized to suit participants’ scenery of choice.

The Paso Robles City Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program, “Color Your World,” is brought to you by the Paso Robles Library Foundation. For more information, contact Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey at (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the library is open with limited seating Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside service is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

