Library offers Halloween-themed project for intermediate sewers 

Posted: 5:08 am, August 25, 2022 by News Staff

 

Halloween cat paso robles library

Black velveteen cat ‘purrfect’ for the season

– Intermediate sewing enthusiasts will enjoy October’s black cat craft. While designed as a hand sewing project, it can be completed by machine. Arms and legs will be jointed using heavy-duty thread and a doll needle. The cat will be made from black velveteen, and her dress will have a candy corn print.

To participate in the class,

  • Register before Thursday, Sept. 22.
  • Pick up craft materials at the in-person pickup party on Thursday, Sept. 29, 6-7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room.
  • Return Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-7 p.m. to share your black cat project and pick up materials for the November craft. (Must be registered for next month’s class to pick up new materials.)

 

Light refreshments will be provided.

Space is limited. Registration with a Paso Robles City Library card is required for each participant. The activity is designed for ages 16 and up.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

