Library sponsoring food drive in August 

Donating to the drive is easy. During open hours, bring in unexpired items from the following list and place them in the bins provided:

• Standard soup-can or larger sized cans of soup, chili, stew, fruits or vegetables.

• Six-ounce or larger sized cans of meat, chicken, or seafood.

• One pound or larger-sized packages of dried rice or pasta.

• Family-sized boxes of foods such as macaroni and cheese or add-hamburger entrees.

Bring in 10 or more cans and receive a special gift from the library.

Book to Action is a program of the California Center for the Book, a program of the California Library Association, supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

At this time, the library is open Monday-Friday, 9-10 for vulnerable populations, 10-7 for the general public and Saturday, 9-10 for vulnerable populations, 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at 805-237-3870 or visit www.prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.