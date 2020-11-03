Library to celebrate Icelandic holiday tradition in December

–Jolabokaflod, the Icelandic tradition of book gifting on Christmas Eve, returns to the Paso Robles City Library.

According to Country Living, Jolabokaflod, which translates roughly to “Christmas book flood” in English, started during World War II, when paper was one of the few things not rationed in Iceland. Because of this, Icelanders have since given books as gifts on Christmas Eve, the main gift-giving day in Iceland, and after all the presents are open, everyone grabs a cup of hot chocolate and cozies up to spend the rest of the evening reading their books.

In honor of this tradition, on Thursday, Dec. 24, 10:00-4:00, children ages 0-18 are invited to come to the library and choose a free book to take home and (maybe) stay up into the wee hours of the night reading!

At this time, the library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday- Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

