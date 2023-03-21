Library to discuss Cuesta Book of the Year ‘All My Rage’

Discussion scheduled April 19

– The Paso Robles City Library’s monthly book group is set to discuss “All My Rage” by Sabaa Tahir, as part of this year’s Cuesta Book of the Year celebration. The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 19 from 6-7 p.m. in the library conference room.

“All My Rage” takes readers on a journey from Lahore, Pakistan to Juniper, California, following the lives of Misbah, Toufiq, Salahudin, and Noor in a novel that explores themes of tragedy, friendship, young love, old regrets, and forgiveness. The book is available in various formats through the library’s catalog, and registration is required for each participant. The event is open to ages 16 and above.

The Paso Robles City Library is open from Monday to Friday, 9-7, and on Saturday from 9-4. For more information, individuals can call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library, as well as the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

