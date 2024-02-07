Library to host free patron appreciation breakfast

Breakfast treats will be available starting at 9 a.m.

– The Paso Robles City Library is hosting a free patron appreciation breakfast and Valentine’s Day activities at the library on Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 9-11 a.m. Breakfast treats will be available starting at 9 a.m. In addition to breakfast, the library will have a card making station and photo backdrop for patrons to use. A special themed story time for families will also be held at 10 a.m. in the children’s area.

“We are so excited to welcome everyone into the library on Valentine’s Day to show them some love and appreciation,” said Outreach Services Librarian Taylor Worsham. “What a great community we have here, and bringing folks together for some treats and activities is just one small way for us to show how much we care.”

Everyone is invited to attend and breakfast will be available until supplies run out.

