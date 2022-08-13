Library to host special program on city’s plan for spaceport

‘Destination Spaceport’ presentation coming to the library Sept. 1

–On Thursday, Sept. 1, from 6-7 p.m. in the library conference room, the Paso Robles City Library will host a joint presentation by Henry Danielson, CISSO Technology Advisor at Cal Poly’s Cybersecurity Institute (CCI), and Paul Sloan, Economic Development Manager for the City of Paso Robles, on CubeSats and the plan for a spaceport in Paso Robles. Danielson will focus on CubeSats and the role of the PolySat lab in their production and use. Sloan will focus on the city’s progress in applying to become a spaceport and what it means for the future of the airport and the City of Paso Robles.

For those who wish to see one of these satellites up close, a CubeSat will be on display in the library during the month of September.

Space is limited and registration is required for each participant. For ages 16+. For more information, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen at (805) 237-3870.

The library is Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

