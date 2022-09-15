Library to host unique one-man theatrical experience

Guests invited to a visit from Edgar Allan Poe

– On Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 6-7 p.m. in the library conference room, the Paso Robles City Library will host a special evening of entertainment featuring the works and life story of one of America’s best-known authors and enigmatic personalities, Edgar Allan Poe.

Broadway and film veteran Duffy Hudson will use a combination of biographical information and dramatic interpretation of three of Poe’s most famous works—Annabel Lee, The Raven, and The Tell-Tale Heart—to bring Edgar Allan Poe to life.

Space is limited and registration is required for each participant. For ages 16 and up. For more information, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen at (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

