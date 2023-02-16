Library to showcase local watercolorists

Paso Robles Art Association’s Painters Guild to display in March

– The Paso Robles City Library will showcase the Paso Robles Art Association’s Painters Guild during the month of March.

Working with watercolors, artists Betty Scanlan, Daisy Witcosky, Kay Eichert, Jeanette Perry, and Pam Haste will present a joyful representation of landscapes, seascapes, and still life.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

