Library Wi-Fi tables now available for outside use 

–Last April, in response to the pandemic, the downtown Paso Robles City Library’s internet was expanded to include the benches on the north side of the building and the lawn area and parking spaces along the building’s windows on 11th Street. At the Library Study Center, Wi-Fi reception was expanded in the vicinity of 36th and Oak streets. Wi-Fi connectivity is available from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week at both locations.

To connect to the Wi-Fi, log into the library’s secured network, which is the same at both locations:

Network: LibraryWiFi Password: 2020wifi

Whether from the benches, the lawn, or from parked vehicles, Wi-Fi users are reminded to practice safe physical distancing at all times.

For residents of Paso Robles and its surrounding areas working from home or relying on distance learning, being connected to the Internet is essential. However, for some, being connected is not financially feasible and for others, connectivity in their geographical location is not readily available. To address this need, the library also offers Hot Spots, portable Wi-Fi units that can be requested and checked out for one week at a time. Up to ten personal devices can be connected to one Hot Spot unit; one unit per family, please.

At this time, the library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday- Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

