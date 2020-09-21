Paso Robles News|Tuesday, September 22, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Library Wi-Fi tables now available for outside use
  • Follow Us!

Library Wi-Fi tables now available for outside use 

Posted: 12:57 pm, September 21, 2020 by News Staff

–Last April, in response to the pandemic, the downtown Paso Robles City Library’s internet was expanded to include the benches on the north side of the building and the lawn area and parking spaces along the building’s windows on 11th Street. At the Library Study Center, Wi-Fi reception was expanded in the vicinity of 36th and Oak streets. Wi-Fi connectivity is available from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week at both locations.

To connect to the Wi-Fi, log into the library’s secured network, which is the same at both locations:

Network: LibraryWiFi Password: 2020wifi

Whether from the benches, the lawn, or from parked vehicles, Wi-Fi users are reminded to practice safe physical distancing at all times.

For residents of Paso Robles and its surrounding areas working from home or relying on distance learning, being connected to the Internet is essential. However, for some, being connected is not financially feasible and for others, connectivity in their geographical location is not readily available. To address this need, the library also offers Hot Spots, portable Wi-Fi units that can be requested and checked out for one week at a time. Up to ten personal devices can be connected to one Hot Spot unit; one unit per family, please.

At this time, the library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday- Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.



Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.