Library’s August art display to feature photography by Loretta Easter

Proposals being accepted for next year’s displays

– Local photographer Loretta Easter will display her artistic talent in the month of August in the Paso Robles Library. Easter began taking photographs while in grammar school and says she finds beauty in interesting things on the Central Coast.

The library seeks to encourage the artistic and cultural interests of the community by providing space in the library to display visual and other work. To be considered for display in 2023:

• Review the guidelines for selection of art displays

• Submit an application (generally accepted July-August for the following year).

• Email sample photographs or other representations of the work to Don Rader, drader@prcity.com

The Paso Robles Library Board of Trustees is responsible for selecting and scheduling displays. Typically, the board will review in the fall and schedule displays for the following year. The duration of the displays is usually one month. For more information about displays in the library, contact Don Rader, (805) 237-3870 or drader@prcity.com.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

