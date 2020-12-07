Library’s book club selection for January is ‘Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine’

–Kick off the New Year with the Paso Robles Library Book Group’s Zoom discussion of Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, from 7-8 p.m.

About the book:

No one ever told Eleanor, a woman who struggles with appropriate social skills and tends to say exactly what she’s thinking, that life should be better than fine. Nothing is missing in her carefully timetabled life, but everything changes when Eleanor meets Raymond, the bumbling and deeply unhygienic IT guy from her office, and together they save Sammy, an elderly gentleman who has fallen on the sidewalk. Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine is the smart, warm, and uplifting story of an out-of-the-ordinary heroine whose deadpan weirdness and unconscious wit make for an irresistible journey as she realizes the only way to survive is to open your heart.

“This book examines how friendships form and how they can be life-changing; it will be a perfect read for this month’s theme of friendship!” said Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen.

This title is available through the Black Gold Library System and the Overdrive digital platform. Space is limited. Registration is required for all participants to receive the Zoom meetup information. For ages 16+.

At this time, the library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday- Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

Share this post!

email

Related